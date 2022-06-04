Trudeau congratulates Doug Ford on his re-election as Prime Minister of Ontario

P / Montreal / Hatem Katto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday congratulated Doug Ford, the outgoing Prime Minister of Ontario (Central East), who was re-elected the day before for a second four-year term at the head of the main province of Maple Country. .

This is stated in a statement published Friday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s website.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario on their re-election,” the statement read.

The text continues: “Over the past few years, the federal government, in collaboration with the province, has made unprecedented investments to retool our auto sector so it can build cleaner cars, while creating and maintaining thousands of good jobs in communities across the province.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Ford and his government to protect people from COVID-19, build the homes that communities need, and deliver on our federal promise to provide families with childcare for $10 a day, while increasing the average class and economy.”

“We will build a better future for the people of Ontario and for all Canadians,” the Canadian Prime Minister concluded.

Doug Ford, the leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party, was re-elected Thursday night to office for a second term.

His political party won the majority of seats in the regional parliament, obtaining 83 deputies out of 124, that is, a two-thirds majority.

With an area of ​​over 1 million square kilometers, Ontario is the most populous Canadian province with a population of about 40% (15 million) of the population of Maple Country.

Major cities in Ontario include Toronto, the country’s largest city and the provincial capital nicknamed the Queen’s Capital, and Ottawa, the federal capital.

