Trudeau says Canada Day should be a time for reflection

At a Friday morning news conference in Ottawa, the Prime Minister argued that Dozens of Canadians will think about reconciliation, our relationship with indigenous peoples, how it has developed, and how it should continue to develop rapidly. .

I think this Canada Day will be a moment of reflection on what we have accomplished as a country, but also on what we need to do more of. , estimated on Friday.

The day before, Saskatchewan’s First Nation reported that a radar hack had discovered what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in the grounds at the site of a former federal residential school.

Trudeau said he spoke with First Nation President Koessis Cadmus Delorme and First Nations National Assembly President Perry Pelegaard.

After an unidentified burial site was discovered in British Columbia at the end of May, Indigenous communities across the country and many Canadians shared their grief over the deaths of these children who attended federal boarding schools held by Catholic religious congregations.

Since then, some municipalities have decided to forgo part of their usual celebrations of Canada Day, July 1. Many cities in New Brunswick, including Saint John and Fredericton, have chosen to forgo traditional festivities.

Canada Day events will also be partially or completely canceled in Victoria, Wilmot Township, Ontario, and St. Albert, a town northwest of Edmonton, in solidarity with grieving Aboriginal communities.

Mr Trudeau’s statement that July 1 should be a time to reflect on the country’s history reflects the sentiments expressed by some of his ministers earlier this week.

Erin O’Toole against cancellation

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said Canada Day should not be canceled and that the tragedies of the past could be used as incentives to build a better country. He argued that conservatives were determined to renew the relationship between the nation and indigenous peoples, but were vehemently opposed Cancellation culture From activists, especially on the occasion of the National Day.

I fear that the grievances of our past or our present will often be seized by the small group of hard-line voices they use to attack the very idea of ​​Canada. , he said on Wednesday. As someone who has served Canada and will soon demand the trust of (Canadians) to lead this country, I cannot remain silent when people want to cancel Canada Day.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh noted that people will see Canada Day differently this year. It hurts us when we ignore the injustice, the bad parts of our history, the ongoing legacy, and the impact of those terrible things that have happened and are still happening. , he said on Wednesday.