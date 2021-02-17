Trump calls on Republicans to turn against the leader of the Senate

Washington | Donald Trump on Tuesday exhausted Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, calling his party to turn its back on this veteran congressman, who has publicly accused the former US president of being “responsible” for the criminal attack on the Capitol Building.

Even now, since leaving the White House, the 45th President of the United States has declared open war with this brilliant strategist who has been his longtime ally, a divorce that symbolizes the divisions that are now tearing Republicans apart.

“Mitch is a stuffy, sullen politician who never smiles, and if the Republican senators stay with him, they won’t win anymore,” the former president wrote in a scathing statement.

He insists that “the Republican Party can never be respected or empowered with political leaders like Mitch McConnell at its head.”

“Now, his numbers” in the polls “are lower than ever,” says Donald Trump. “He is destroying the Republican side in the Senate, and at the same time, he’s doing terrible damage to our country.”

Mitch McConnell, 78, voted on Saturday to acquit the Republican billionaire at his Senate trial, saying the Senate had no jurisdiction over his trial. But during the operation, he declared that he was “responsible in truth and morals” for the attack on the Capitol building, which left five people dead.

He emphasized that the rioters acted “because the most powerful man on earth has fed them with lies”, rejecting his defeat in the presidential elections on 3 November.

And in the same bleak speech, he made sure to emphasize that Donald Trump, now a “simple citizen,” could still be sued.

He is still responsible for everything he did while in office. He hasn’t run away from anything yet.

Senators had a majority – 57 out of 100 – to vote for the billionaire’s conviction. Including, in particular, seven Republicans. But it would have taken two-thirds of the Senators (67 votes) to reach a guilty verdict, which would have been followed by a ruling of disqualification for Donald Trump.