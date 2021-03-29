Trump slams Biden at Maralago’s wedding

Donald Trump has long criticized his Democratic successor and repeated his baseless accusations of electoral fraud while roasting at a Saturday night wedding at his club in Maralago, Florida, according to a video of the speech released by the US website. TMZ.

It’s not going to happen at the border, it’s worse than we’ve ever seen. And what you see now, hit him with 10, “especially the release of the former president’s relatives of the bride and groom, from the luxury club in which he stayed after leaving the White House.

He described “what children are going through … they are living in squalid conditions,” referring to the immigration crisis facing Joe Biden, before adding: “It is a humanitarian catastrophe (…) and it will devastate the country.” . ”

In February, more than 100,000 irregular migrants were arrested at the border with Mexico, including nearly 10,000 unaccompanied minors, and their arrival accelerated in March.

If unmarried adults are immediately returned to Mexico, part of the families and all unaccompanied minors are permitted to remain in the United States, which creates tensions in reception facilities.

While he was still president, Donald Trump has come under heavy criticism for his “zero tolerance” policy in 2018 that has led to the separation of immigrant children from their parents, and several hundreds of them have yet to be reunited.

Aside from the evening suit and tie, the style reminds us of his campaign meetings, with the former president pausing every now and then to let the crowd laugh or applaud him.

“Did you really miss me?” In particular, he asked the guests of the ceremony for a standing ovation before continuing to repeat his unfounded accusations of electoral fraud that prevented him from winning the presidential elections.

“It gives me a great pleasure to be here, to be in Mar-a-Lago. You are such a wonderful couple, a beautiful couple,” then concluded the forty-fifth US President without moving on. ” have a nice time. “