A huge loss for the Panthers

The Florida Panthers are having a great season, but now they face a major hurdle due to injury to defender Aaron Eckblad on Sunday.

The veteran left the ice on a stretcher after contacting Isa Lindel of the Dallas Stars in the second half of the match, which Joel Quinville’s side won 4-1.

Ecblad saw his left knee crooked on the streak and after the match, the Panther Driver seemed to have gotten used to seeing his pupil finding himself on the ground for a long period of time.

“It was a very important victory for us. We lose a man like him and you know how serious the injury is. I saw it, it was not an easy game to play. I think the men fought. Those are two points for him and us. At the same time, we lose a man who has a whole season, a back who controls it.” The game is for big minutes, in all situations.It’s going to be tough, because we won’t have his drive anymore.“It will definitely be a good test for us, ” he told NHL.com.

More tests will be conducted on Monday and results are expected to be announced at a later time.

However, the Panthers will have to find solutions to replace the 25-year-old, who has amassed 11 goals and multiple assists for 22 points in 35 games this season. It’s one of the reasons Florida is third in the Central Division, with a score of 9-9-4.