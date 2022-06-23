Try on your shoes almost

Multiply virtual combinations from anywhere

Amazon has announced a new interactive shopping experience: a virtual shoe experience that uses augmented reality to visualize virtual shoes on any user’s feet in real time. For this, the latter should only use his smartphone. The consumer can now try on any pair of shoes that interests them, and see them from multiple angles, as if they were in a physical store. Currently, quite a few brands are supported by the popular app. These include Adidas, Lacoste, Asics, New Balance, Reebok, Puma, Saucony and Superga. Amazon still plans to add other brands soon.

A solution available in North America at the moment

Anyway, the virtual shoe trial is unfortunately only available in the US and Canada at the moment. It is also exclusively intended for iOS users. However, the e-commerce company has confirmed that it will launch it in other countries and on Android devices in the future.

How it works ?

This is Laurent’s favorite question: Using the AR Virtual Try-On for Shoes app isn’t difficult. By connecting any modern iOS device, you can select a pair of shoes of your choice from Amazon’s large online catalog. Compatible products have a “Virtual Experience” button. To try it out by default, just tap on it. Once this step is completed, your smartphone camera will automatically open. All that remains is to point the camera at his feet to show the chosen pair of shoes there.

Change at will, choose, and participate

With the virtual shoe experience, you can change the color of the selected shoe. We can take a picture of them on our feet and share it with our loved ones in case we need the opinion of others. Muge Erdirik Dogan, Amazon President of Fashion, says the company’s goal is to create innovative experiences to make it easier to shop for fashion items online.

From now on, try your shoes on in augmented reality with the virtual on-button experience on Amazon: