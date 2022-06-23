Logan Colley sees himself playing in Montreal

Logan Cooley works under pressure. The promising American striker is excited about the idea that he will likely be the first player to be inducted on July 7.

“As a hockey player, you always want to be in the spotlight. We live in moments like this where the tension is high. I try to take advantage of the process as much as possible and enjoy it,” he said in an interview with TVA Sports on the sidelines of the Combine competition in Buffalo earlier in June. Watch Anthony Martino’s report in the video above.

Shane Wright and Juraj Slavkovsky are the other “antagonists” of Cooley. The ADP player believes in his chances of beating them at the finish line.

“I think I have what it takes to be the first player to be selected in the next draft,” he said. Over the past two years, I have proven my level of competitiveness, skills and work ethic. This process helped me become better. I will continue to develop and improve my defensive game. I’ve worked so much on it that I want to be good in both ways when I play in the NHL.”

‘Canadians are heading in the right direction’

Without comparing himself to him, Cooley admires Patrick Kane.

“I love watching a player like Patrick Kane. However, I would like to be a better defensive player than him. I want to become a center player in the National Hockey League.”

Cooley says he would be happy to be chosen by Canadians first overall.

“It would mean a lot to me to be the first overall pick. The Canadians are a team with a rich history and a winning culture. They have good players in Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. I think the team is going in the right direction. I would like to be part of this organization.”

It remains to be seen if Kent Hughes and the CH crew will decide on that. Answer in 15 days.