Tua Tagovailoa took a backhand hit at the Dolphins

Devin Singletary had 82 flush yards and added an attack to the Bells (1-1), who won their sixth straight game against Dolphin (1-1).

The last time the two teams met, at Buffalo last year, the Bills clinched a landslide victory 56-26.

For the Dolphins, it was their second worst home loss since their 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots in 2019.

Even worse, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dragged to the sidelines in a wagon, after a rib injury in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old sustained a rib injury. Photo: Getty Images / Michael Reaves

Tagovailoa was dealt by AJ Epenesa in the final play of Dolphins’ second offensive series. Epinesa was not blocked and dropped the quarter to the ground.

Tagovailoa lay there for a moment, grimacing and clutching the left side of his body. Then he stood up and tried to retreat to the sidelines, but fell back to the ground. A chariot eventually took him to Dolphins’ locker room.

Jacobi Brisset replaced him in the quarterback and completed 24 of 40 passes for gains over the 169-yard level. Allen saw 17 of his 33 captured attempts for gains of 179 yards.

The Patriots are ruthless for rookie Zack Wilson

The New England Patriots had four interceptions at the expense of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and handily defeated the New York Jets 25-6.

Wilson, second overall pick in the last draft of NFLNational Football League Learn about the Patriots’ stubborn defense. JC Jackson intercepted two of his passes while Devin McCourtty and Adrian Phillips made the other thefts.

Wilson completed 19 of his 33 passes to gain an overhead gain of 210 volleys (0-2), who suffered a second straight loss.

Wilson threw a first possession objection, becoming the first Jets quarterback since Vinny Testaverde in 2000 to commit such insolence.

Meanwhile, the Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, was selected 15th in the final draft of the NFLNational Football League He didn’t have to do much to earn his first professional victory.

Jones had 22 of his 30 aerial attempts to gain 186 yards. Damien Harris and James White scored a goal for the Patriots (1-1). Nick Falk was perfect on four field shots.

The 49 sons of the homeland come with two victories in their pockets

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass and added a ground lead, to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Bosa Kissan and the 49ers defense had limit the impact of quarterback Galen Hurts, a week after the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 32-6.

Hurts completed 12 of 23 passes for a 190-yard gain. The crowd 82 streamed yards, and crossed the goal line in the fourth quarter.

The 49 players (2-0) will return home after training all week in West Virginia due to the start of the season in the Eastern United States.

The Eagles returned (1-1) to the ground in coach Nick Siriani’s first home appearance of his first year.

Garoppolo staged a 12-play, 97-yard streak that ended with Jauan Jennings’ first catch, which hit 11 yards.

The 49ers quarterback increased the score to 14-3 in the fourth quarter, after a one-yard dash.

Garoppolo had 22 of 30 passes for an aerial gain of 189 yards.

Successful return of Baker Mayfield to the game

Baker Mayfield returned to the game after sustaining a left shoulder injury and throwing a touchdown pass in addition to landing, resulting in a Cleveland Browns victory over the Texans in Houston 31-21.

Nick Chubb had a 26-yard dash to lead for the Browns (1-1), who recovered after slipping up front and winning the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mayfield completed his 10 attempts to pass after being the victim of an interception, in which he was injured in his left shoulder. He finished the game with 19 completed passes and an overhead gain of 213 yards.

Chubb contributed offensively, scoring 95 yards on 11 buggies.

Brown’s rookie Dmitrik Felton got a short pass from Mayfield and did some great maneuvering to score a 33-yard touchdown.

The Texas team drew (1-1) with their opponents in the first half and were easily leading the ball before losing the services of quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

After being deprived of many coaches, the Saints get involved



Sam Darnold threw two touch-and-go passes for 305 yards, helping the Carolina Panthers to a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Darnold increased his record to a 2-0 start for the Panthers, joining Brandon Zilstra and DJ Moore in the end zone to give the Carolinas a 17-0 lead in the first half.

Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from the line of scrimmage and earned his first major of the season for the Panthers, who defeated the Saints for only the second time in 10 attempts.

I have always believed in myself and that will never change said Darnold, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Jets. It feels good to see my passes and keep pushing the ball onto the field.

James Winston, who threw five touchdown passes in a convincing 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers, was limited to 111 yards from the air and had two interceptions.

Alvin Camara ran back only five yards on eight buggies, and the Saints suffered because eight of their coaches were missing due to COVID-19 protocols.

Our plan to protect the watch was not good. It had nothing to do with the fact that we were lacking in coaches. Quote from:Sean Payton, Saints . coach

The Panthers outnumbered the Saints 383-128 in yards and had 28 first defeats to just six for their opponents.

We’ve left our defense on the field for too long Camara pointed out. We have to do a better job finding our rhythm and be more efficient in the first two phases. I don’t blame anyone. It is all our fault and we have to do much better.