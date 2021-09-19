Francophonie shines at Cinéfest de Sudbury





SUDBURY – With the spotlight on Toronto and TIFF, it’s Sudbury’s turn to celebrate the seventh art. 33NS The Cinéfest International Film Festival begins on Saturday and runs through September 26. Under the theme “Let’s All Go to the Movies,” this premier event for Ontario moviegoers is adopting a hybrid format for the second year in a row.

Those who want to dive into the depths of the festival should also participate in a hybrid fashion, because not all films shown in theaters and online are the same. A ticket can be purchased from ten films and then choose a viewing mode for each.

Cinéfest organizers are keen to present a variety of Canadian, French and indigenous projects. More than thirty films are shown in Molière’s language, with English-speaking subtitles.

Franco-Ontario residents in the spotlight

French-Ontarians are likely to be drawn to the short documentary south wind by Usain Roe. The young director presents her latest film on Film Studies at the School of Mass Communication at the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM).

There, she explores her ancestral village, Val Ghane, in northern Ontario. If this small community 50 minutes from Timmins was once an important Francophone centre, later it was the victim of a large rural exodus. After that, about fifty Mennonite families settled in the area, and it changed the course of things in an amazing way. This documentary about the collaboration between two very different cultures was shown at the “Talent tout court”, a Telefilm Canada exhibition on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

Josephine Bacon and DeVere Jacobs in a scene from trafficker. Image credit: Microclimat Films

For feature films, there are as many directors to be discovered as there are for films that get a lot of talk, especially in Quebec.

Caroline Monet, born in Ottawa to an Anichinabe mother and a French father, presents traffickerHis first feature film. The film was shot in the Ketigan Zippy community in Ottawa, where the director spent most of her childhood. trafficker It is part of our Cultural Director Joanne Bellocco’s selection, which you can discover on our ONFR + Instagram account from Saturday.

Discussion resumed

documentary The perfect victim Émilie Perreault and Monic Néron caused a lot of ink to flow in Quebec when it was released in June.

The two journalists looked at the flaws of the legal system when it came to sexual assault, following victims who chose the official route to be heard. The debate was started by the #moiaussi movements and other tidal waves of condemnation that have swept social networks in recent years. The conversation will certainly be revived in the huts of people who will attend Sinefest.

The audience during a previous edition of Cinéfest. Source: Cinefest Sudbury

In a typical year, about 35,000 moviegoers converge on Sudbury for the Cinéfest. The festival serves as a showcase for event planners and filmmakers across the country.

This year, the creators will be honored in several new categories, under the Feature Film Awards umbrella. Among other things, prizes of $2,500 will be awarded in the categories of Best Feature Film with a Woman in a Leading Role, Best Feature Film in French, Inspirational Voice and Perspective and an Original Talent Award.

The Sudbury Cinéfest will end on September 26th.