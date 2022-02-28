Deconfinement: Here’s the relaxation coming into effect today

Deconfinement continues across Quebec as new relaxations take effect.

• Read also: Take off the mask… if the situation allows it

Bars, which have remained closed until now, can reopen today, but dancing and karaoke are still prohibited.

Performance halls with 10,000 seats or less can also be 100% open, but the 50% rule remains for halls with more than 10,000 seats, such as the Bell Center and the Videotron Center.

Cinemas can also be 100% open this morning, as are casinos.

Bars, restaurants and casinos may close at 1 am. Food and beverage service ends at midnight.

The vaccination passport remains obligatory in restaurants, bars, galleries and cinemas.

workplace

Work in mixed mode is slowly returning to its place and wearing a mask is no longer mandatory at work.

Sports

Sports competitions and tournaments can be resumed at the municipal and school level. Mask wearing is required for young people aged 13 or over.

the elders

Seniors residing in CHSLDs and intermediate resources can collect 10 per table in dining rooms. It is recommended to limit visits to living environments to a maximum of 10 people.

see also