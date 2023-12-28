Twins receive University of Windsor Faculty of Science Award with a grade of 99%

For the first time ever, the Faculty of Science at the University of Windsor has awarded its award for best academic performance of the year to two people – after both achieved a GPA of 99 per cent.

But what makes this moment even more extraordinary is that the recipients of this award are not just classmates or close friends.

Allie and Jenny Noble are twin sisters.

During their time at Bellwood Public School, the twins' parents tried to keep them in separate classes. According to Jenny, her parents wanted each twin to develop their own personality and avoid becoming too similar to each other.

That changed when the twins, now 20, entered Vincent Massey High School.

“We were basically in the same classes during high school,” Jenny said.

The sisters said they started to realize what field they wanted to go into around seventh grade.

“I had orthodontists. So, at that time, I knew I wanted to do something in dentistry,” Allie said, adding that Jenny began developing a passion for general medicine around the same time.

In 2020, the Noble twins attended an open house at the University of Windsor.

Here they realized they wanted to stay close to home for their post-secondary career and joined the program that the university administrators presented to them as the “Pre-Medical and Pre-Dental Program.”

Both individuals are pursuing a double major in Biomedical Sciences and Biochemistry.

“We both thought this was the best program for what we wanted to do in the future and it would be great if we could help each other and have the same classes.” “We just went to the same program,” Jenny said.

They are now in their third year of study, which means their GPA takes all three years into account.

According to Allie, sharing a college program with your twin has its advantages – especially when it comes to studying and self-motivation.

“If I don't understand a certain topic, I always have someone willing to help me,” Allie said. “But it gets a little competitive sometimes because we're both very good students.”

The award, titled the Board of Governors Medal for the Faculty of Science, is no stranger to Jenny. This is because she won it last year.

That led Jenny to feel she would win it again this year, but she said being able to share this year's award with her sister was a “relief” to know their hard work had paid off.

“They told us no one had ever shared this award before. For it to be with my sister, it's crazy that we've been able to keep it this high. But I also know how hard Ally works, so I figured she would win this award at some point,” Jenny said. “A point in her life.”

Both twins are equally busy outside of class.

Ally is an executive member of the University of Windsor Pre-Dental Society, a volunteer with the school's Let's Talk Science Outreach team, Vice President of Recruitment and Examination Assistance Tutor at Students Support, Humane Society volunteer, Research Laboratory Assistant, Lifeguard, and Swimming Instructor. .

Meanwhile, Jenny is president of the Pre-Med Society, and volunteers for students who provide support, Let's Talk About Science, the humane society and Windsor Regional Hospital. She also works as a laboratory researcher, lifeguard and swimming instructor.

But despite the large number of assignments and shared academic success, the twins make it clear that they do not study together.

In fact, they both enjoy being in their quiet place while studying.

Jenny said: “We take the exams alone. We can't do it together. So there's no point in me studying with her when I take the exam myself.”