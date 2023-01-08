Twitter allocates more content moderators

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, confirmed to Bloomberg that several employees had been laid off, but denied that they were people in the content moderation department.

“For example, it made more sense to unite the staff under one team leader instead of two,” Irwin said.

Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter has come under fire amid fears more objectionable posts will appear on the network. Musk calls himself a supporter of absolute freedom of speech and says he wants to make Twitter a freer network.

Musk bought Twitter last year in October for $44 billion (about 992 billion kronor). He has repeatedly made it clear to his new employees that he needs an unprecedented level of commitment from them. In early December, for example, the BBC website reported that Musk had “converted company office space into bedrooms.”

Under his leadership, approximately 5,000 of the 7,500 employees were fired from the company.

After many controversial administrative decisions, such as restoring the profile on the network of former President Donald Trump, whom a congressional committee recommended that he be prosecuted for sedition, Musk announced that he would step down as CEO of the company. He did so based on the results of the 17.5 million Twitter users who voted for his resignation in a poll conducted by Musk.

However, Musk said he would run the company until he found the right candidate for the job. However, the eccentric billionaire has not commented on the progress of his research in the past three weeks or so.