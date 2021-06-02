Two Countries and Five Days Abroad by Justin Trudeau

Ottawa confirme ce qu’avait déjà dévoilé le bureau de son homologue britannique : Justin Trudeau participera en personne au sommet du G7 qui se déroulera dans le village de Carbis Bay en Cornouailles, dans le s’ du Angle-outer de 13 June.

This event comes at a crucial moment for Canada and its allies. A bilateral meeting is expected with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit.

On the list of discussions: managing the epidemic, spreading vaccines on a global scale, economic recovery and climate.

The summit will host Prime Minister Boris Johnson Last Sunday he said he was expecting a deal On Vaccination permit between member states to facilitate travel. Canada is participating in these discussions, although Justin Trudeau appears to be opposed to the idea of ​​resuming travel for the time being.

The border issue could be addressed during a possible meeting between Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden. tête-à-tête is not yet officially included in the timeline, but the two departments are working on it.

Canada has just confirmed that it is extending the closure of its border with the United States until June 21. business and American politicians are running out of patience They are demanding a reopening plan.

Bilateral meetings are expected between Justin Trudeau and other heads of state.

Vaccine exchange

At the G7 summit, the British prime minister also wants to insist that rich countries, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, share surplus vaccines as quickly as possible for immunization. the whole world by the end of 2022.

Only together can we finally end this pandemic and build a future that benefits everyone. Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Boris Johnson also wants to discuss the Global Pandemic Preparedness Treaty among the G7 members.

NATO and Europee

After England, Justin Trudeau will head to Brussels to participate in the NATO Leaders Summit on June 14, during which common security obligations According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

It will undoubtedly be a question of the Alliance’s attitude towards China, the Russian presence along the Ukrainian border and the situation in Belarus.

On June 15, Justin Trudeau will end his trip with the Canada-EU Summit during which he will meet the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. They will discuss in particular the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union, job creation and climate, in particular.

Strict hygiene measures

This official trip comes as Justin Trudeau continues to discourage Canadians from traveling.

His office guarantees it The Prime Minister and the Canadian delegation will follow strict public health protocols and procedures during their visits to the UK and Belgium, during their travels and upon their return home. .

Members of the Canadian delegation will be tested daily while abroad.

The prime minister confirmed last week that he would respect the mandatory quarantine at the hotel upon his return to the country.