Two hat trick tricks in two games for Robertson

For the second time in as many games, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson scored the goal three times. He helped his team beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The 22-year-old athlete started his evening business at the start of the second period, when he cheated the vigilant Kapu Kahkkonen in a power play. Thus he gave 2 to 1 for his team. Shortly before the halfway mark, Robertson flashed the red light with a shot Kahkkonen would definitely like to see again. Furthermore, this allowable goal resulted in the disguised Wildman being withdrawn in Cam Talbot’s favour, after giving up four times on 21 shots.

Robertson completed a hat-trick in an empty net late in the third game. He also accomplished the feat two days ago in the Superstars’ 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets. It is the first time in the history of the stars that a player has scored three goals in two consecutive matches.

Texas forward Riley Toft will also remember this duel for a long time. 1st round (25And the in total) of the stars in 2016 scored for the first time in his National League career in the second half. That goal was very special for the 23-year-old skater, who hails from Minnesota.

Power player Joe Pavlesky and Jimmy Bean scored in the empty nets also for the visitors.

In front of the Star Cage, Jake Oettinger fended off 32 of the 35 discs she was targeting. Surrendered to Nico Storm and Kirill Kaprizov (twice).