Two late goals qualify CF Montreal to the playoffs

A win or a tie was enough to officially print a CF Montreal ticket to the MLS playoffs. The necessary point was obtained by pick and shovel by Montreal who tied 2-2 in injury time, in an unusual atmosphere.

But the visiting team led 2-0, even the red card given to Luis Diaz in the 76th minute threw the first spark into a stadium that was waiting to explode.

At 11 to 10 in the last quarter of the hour, CF Montreal logically monopolized the white globe. Driven by the boisterous and invested crowd, the locals finally managed to score in 89th place.

Matko Miljevic’s shot hit Captain Victor Wanyama’s head, opening the visitors’ first defense to date.

Entered in the 77th minute, Zachary Braault Gillard scored an exclamation point in injury time with a shot from about twenty metres. The goal confirmed his team’s return to the qualifiers for the first time since 2016.

“It’s not me who qualifies for the club, it’s the team in general,” the Canada international explained humbly after the match. They called me and put my personal touch to help the team. That’s why we had so much success this year. The competition is healthy and we all push each other in training.

Coach Wilfried Nancy said at a press briefing that Zach hasn’t had the minutes he wanted this season, but that’s the group. We are very proud of that. We applied pressure, our opponents lost and were rewarded.

Match between Columbus Crew and CF Montreal. Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

At the final whistle, the fervent crowd applauded the players as they walked around the stadium.

Nancy who was once again happy with her changes and tactical adjustments, received rockers from her players after the song. sweet Carolinathe new tradition of the dressing room, echoes through the powerful speakers.

We felt emotional as if we had won even if we tied a match, as Nancy mentioned, with a big smile on her face. Men don’t give up. They go all the way. It’s a great lesson.

When we took the team, we wanted to create something and were able to qualify for the playoffs, the French technician added. Tonight’s game is our story. I remember a trip, we had to get on the plane, but the tires were punctured. Tonight, we lose 2-0, we wait until the last minute, and that’s it, we are happy. These are good feelings for everyone.

It is the second time in just over a month that Montreal have scored twice after the 88th minute against the crew. In August, in Columbus, Montreal won 2-1.

It was a crazy match tonight and it showed our resilience as a team,” said goalkeeper James Pantimes. We have fire in us and we have something special in this group. We are all behind the coach and the swing shows how united we are in the team and with our fans. I think the club is more united than ever.

CF Montreal qualified for the MLS qualifiers for the first time since 2016. Photo: The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

strong opponent

If Montreal could cement its first real tournament presence since 2016, visitors had their own agenda and their own source of motivation. Both teams put in a great show.

Players from Ohio, who have now only lost once in their last 17 matches, didn’t want to play extra stuff like the good old days of wrestling. It’s not just Montreal that is interested in the MLS Cup.

Everything was going well until the 66th minute when Jonathan Mensah scored the evening’s first goal. He brilliantly redirected a free kick with a header to frustrate James Bantimes to his left.

Two minutes later, Lukas Zelarajan’s shot was blocked by his teammate Kucho at the entrance to the penalty area, but the attacking midfielder hit the ball in the middle again to score.

The carrots looked cooked, but without relying on the elasticity of Montreal Eleven, it might still be a bit pushed grenta this warrior spirit promoted by Jason Dettolio, the assistant coach who died of cancer this summer.

Nancy said excitedly. This result represents what it was. It’s something we built. We often say: “He who dares, wins.” This is one of our slogans. The team always tries and rewards us. I am very proud of that. Mentality is a daily business.

Bantames, man of the match

James Pantimes made a lot of great saves to keep the goals in the net in the first half.

From the eighth minute, he took the plunge to frustrate Kocho. Three minutes later, another display to his left in front of the same scabies Kocho.

Then, on the 15th, Bantames won with a header from defender Jonathan Mensah.

Without these three stops, the end result would undoubtedly have been different. The recognition he got at the end of the match comes at a convenient time for the goalkeeper.

“I’ve had a tough time this season, but I’ve worked a lot on and off the field with my coach,” said Pantemes. I feel good, I feel steady. I am happy with my performance and proud of our work.

It’s one of the three best atmospheres I’ve had in my life at Stade Saputo, keep up the keeper. It was great to see the bands in the 132nd division behind me in the first half and hear the cheers at 2-1 late in the game. It was amazing and I hope it will be in the qualifiers.

The qualifiers are given. However, there are four games left to wrap up the season before duels are fought out without a future.

We feel like everything is going in place at the moment, Pantemis concluded. I think all matches will be playoffs. We must not make mistakes and make our chances come true. We don’t take any team lightly and focus on our system.

The next CF Montreal game will take place on Tuesday night at Stade Saputo against the Chicago Fire.