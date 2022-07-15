Microsoft drops support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 January 10, 2023

Advertising

according to Technical community participation From Microsoft, support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 8.1, the paid three-year Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 is scheduled to end on January 10, 2023. As a result, if you are currently using Microsoft 365 Apps On one of these operating systems, you should act quickly, upgrade to a currently supported operating system, and protect yourself from security breaches by hackers.

Microsoft also indicated that it will remain committed to providing security updates for the duration of these ESU programs, although “Microsoft 365 apps are not currently supported on Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2.” In addition, any additional installation of Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 8.1 devices will be blocked. This illustrates the importance of moving to a currently supported operating system, as you will continue to receive security updates as well as new installations. Also, be sure to check out our article highlighting the new features that were rolling out to Microsoft 365 apps in June of this year.

