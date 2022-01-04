Two regional companies exchange hands

Both announcements were announced in a press release on Tuesday.

In 2019, Miel des Ruisseaux acquired DG Sauces and Marinades.

According to the press release, the acquisition went unmentioned because the honey in DG Sauces and Marinades/Miel des Brooks has been an important ingredient in the production of Vio’s dressings for several years. The deal adds two jobs in addition to merging existing jobs.

Buyer owners, Shirley Tremblay and Patrick Fortier, emphasized the great collaboration of Vinaigrettes Vio owner, André Boivin, throughout the acquisition of the company, which has been around for more than 25 years.

passion cafe

As for the Chicoutimi branch of Passion Café located on Talbot Boulevard, the new owners intend to relaunch the full meal offering, which was halted last fall due to the pandemic. The same coffee beans will always be sold.

A reopening, under a new name that has yet to be released, is scheduled for the week of January 10.

Currently, restaurant halls across the county are closed due to health regulations. It is only possible to buy to go.

This deal does not affect the Arvida branch that remains owned by Passion Café, just like the branch in Boucherville.

As for the Passion Café in downtown Chicoutimi on Racine Street, this franchise owned by other owners remains closed until further notice. It was temporarily closed in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.