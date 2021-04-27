U18 Worlds: Canada v. Sweden

Match notes: Canada v. Sweden (27 April)



In the heart of Texas, make room for work! The Canadian National U-18 team is the last of 10 teams in Frisco and Plano to start their gold medal quest. His start in Group Two will not be easy, with a duel against gold medalist Sweden.

The last game

Saturday afternoon, The Canadians won their only pre-match thanks to Goals from five different players. In all, 13 players scored in the 5-1 win over Finland. Three Canadian goalkeepers have been employed in this game. The Canadian Forces visited the dungeon often, but allowed only one goal in nine Finnish Force matches.

Sweden started the tournament by beating Belarus 5-1 on Monday afternoon. Ludwig Pearson came out of the attack by scoring one goal and one assist, Matthias Haveled scored two goals and Karl Lindeboom closed the door 29 times in front of the Swedish national team who scored the last three goals in the segment.

The last meeting between the two teams

The Canadians and Swedes crossed swords in A. The frantic semi-final of the U-18 World Cup 2019Presented in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. The hosts gave each other a 1–0 and 3-2 priority – Connor Zary responded twice – and only Canada topped it early in the second half, when Alex Newhawk made it 2.-1. Sweden scored the last match for Albin Grues at 17:29 in the third half, allowing the Scandinavian nation to advance to the gold-medal match with a 4-3 win.

For observation

Depth of Canada in this edition of the IIHF U18 World Championship It is one of the most impressive places in history. Finland saw this firsthand in the pre-season match. The Canadians’ four lines can rock the ropes, the defense is rock solid in their territory and can support the attack when needed and the network is well protected regardless of which goalkeeper is sent into the fight. Some names can make the headlines, but everyone on this team can play the hero.

The Swedes are the title holders for a reason and they also have an seasoned roster. Simon Edvinsson is arguably the best defender in the competition and he should be the first Swede to hear his name in the upcoming NHL draft. The Scandinavians lost a huge weight off their shoulders on the ice in 2019, when they won their first gold at the Under-18 Championship, after five consecutive defeats in the final. They are still among the leading squads at the event.

The future is now

This duel will be reunited 11 players ranked “A” From the NHL Central Scouting Office, which means they’re competitors in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Canada (6) – Ceulemans, Clarke, Guenther, McTavish, Pinelli, Roulette Suède (5) – Edvinsson, Lysell, Robertsson, Rosen, Stromgren

It should also be noted that 13 others (nine Canadians and four Swedes) were rated “B” (possibly the second or third round would be chosen).

Retroactively

Countries in the neck and neck in the history of the tournament (Canadian record 9-8). The two countries divided the honor of the last four encounters. Each of them won a match in overtime or in a penalty shootout (Sweden in penalties in 2016And the Canada is in overtime in 2018). On ice rinks in the United States, they crossed swords twice. In 2009, in Fargo, North Dakota, the Canadians won 4-2 in the playoffs thanks to Joe Heshun’s double. In 2016, at Grand Forks, again in North Dakota, the Swedes struck this victory with the aforementioned penalty shootout.

All-time record: Canada leads 9-8 (1-1 in extra time or penalties) for Canada: 61 goals for Sweden: 50