UdeM Project Receives Grant to Promote Women’s Science

The Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), through its PromoScience programme, has announced funding for 53 projects aimed at engaging young people in science and engineering. Science Initiative Parité, from the Department of Physics at the University of Montreal, is on this list, and has received $35,000 in funding that is renewable over three years.

Parité sciences opened in February 2021, and the college is aimed at stakeholders. Success in the Parité physique project, launched in 2014 by Professors Jean-François Arguin and Julie Hellavasque Larrondo, of the University’s Department of Physics, in collaboration with Mirjam Fines-Neuschild, Ph. and diversity and inclusion, and aims to increase female enrollment in undergraduate programs in computer science, mathematics, and physics.

Last February, the Parité Science team joined forces with the Ubisoft Education team to develop educational strategies and activities targeting computer scientists, mathematicians, and physicists of the future. a educational group It was created to illustrate the underrepresentation of women in science and to clarify possible careers in this field and make them available to university teachers.

Barietti’s science coordinator, Stephanie Luna, is convinced that the grant received will help the program continue its momentum. “We are pleased to see that Parity Science has been so warmly welcomed by education stakeholders and our partners during its first year of existence,” she said. This year it has also highlighted that issues of women’s underrepresentation in science are not based solely on the support of female university students. We are therefore pleased that this NSERC scholarship will allow us to continue our mission by now expanding our target audience to include secondary and university environments.”