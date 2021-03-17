UEFA Champions League – Eighth – UEFA Champions League: Notes from Manchester City – Borussia Monchengladbach

UEFA Champions League – eighth place
As in the first leg, City won 2-0 without forcing Gladbach in Budapest. The English qualify for the C1 quarter-finals for the fourth year in a row. Here are FF’s notes.
Notes of Les de Manchester City
Gundogan (7) on his way
He has been reborn this season since Pep Guardiola placed him higher. After shedding part of the defensive work, the German is showing himself more advanced and that is a good thing for City. In this three-way environment, he’s often seen collapsing on the left side much to the dismay of Stefan Lehner and Jonas Hoffman. He was able to take advantage of the generosity of the Mönchengladbach hinge to make some interesting calls in the back. One of them turned into a goal, his third in the competition, after a huge work from Phil Foden. Besides realism in front of the cages, it speeded up the citizens’ game by favoring sequences with a touch of the ball. His artistic collusion with João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva is the origin of the beautiful moves, especially the delicious exit from camp (40).
Ederson 5
Walker 4
days 6
Stones 6
Eliminates 6
De Bruyne 7
Rodri 6
Gundogan 7
Mahrez 6
B. Silva 6
Foden 6.
Notes of Les de Borussia Monchengladbach
Stendel (3), where are you ?
Gladbach playmaker did little on Tuesday night against Manchester City. If he puts a good pressure on Bernardo Silva at the start of the match, he will be completely wiped out, as he was inaccurate in his passes (74.3%) and very negative in the match without the ball. His naivety is on my goal Sky Blues It translates his pathetic encounter. On first realization, he is peacefully waiting for Yann Sommer’s relaunch and John Stones eats him with his head. He is then negligent in distinguishing Phil Foden who eliminates him without difficulty with a wonderful control-oriented. The worrying inaction of the captain who did not organize his team match and did not serve his attackers properly. Extremely conservative in the last thirty meters, his passes to her as a bonus lack the risk to disrupt the powerful Mancunian defense.
the summer 4
Leiner 4
Ginter 3
Elvedi 4
For me 4
Hoffman 5
Newhouse 5
Zachariah 4
Stendel 3
Thuram 5
Arbitration: S. Karasev (Russia), 6.
Match Rating: 12/20.