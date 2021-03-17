UEFA Champions League – Eighth – UEFA Champions League: Notes from Manchester City – Borussia Monchengladbach

UEFA Champions League – eighth place

As in the first leg, City won 2-0 without forcing Gladbach in Budapest. The English qualify for the C1 quarter-finals for the fourth year in a row. Here are FF’s notes.

Notes of Les de Manchester City

Gundogan (7) on his way He has been reborn this season since Pep Guardiola placed him higher. After shedding part of the defensive work, the German is showing himself more advanced and that is a good thing for City. In this three-way environment, he’s often seen collapsing on the left side much to the dismay of Stefan Lehner and Jonas Hoffman. He was able to take advantage of the generosity of the Mönchengladbach hinge to make some interesting calls in the back. One of them turned into a goal, his third in the competition, after a huge work from Phil Foden. Besides realism in front of the cages, it speeded up the citizens’ game by favoring sequences with a touch of the ball. His artistic collusion with João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva is the origin of the beautiful moves, especially the delicious exit from camp (40). Ederson 5 Walker 4 days 6 Stones 6 Eliminates 6 De Bruyne 7 Rodri 6 Gundogan 7 Mahrez 6 B. Silva 6 Foden 6.

Notes of Les de Borussia Monchengladbach