Republican Liz Cheney, a pariah in her party

Like all political formations, the party has changed over the years, formed by different presidencies. Its center of gravity has also shifted.

Gone are the days of Little Woods School in Wisconsin. Today, the favorite spot for influential Republicans appears to be located more than 2,300 kilometers to the south, in an even more luxurious building: Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

This week, Senator Ted Cruz, a former opposition figure in the Trump primaries, appeared. Over the past few months, many elected officials have followed each other.

Among them is Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives.

If he initially criticized Donald Trump for the speech preceding the January 6 Capitol attack, it appears the California representative is no longer criticizing him against him.

Elected officials, who, unlike Kevin McCarthy, continue to criticize the 45th president, whether because of the events of January 6 or because of his numerous allegations of election fraud rejected by the courts, are rare and much hostility should be expected.

Liz Cheney is in the crosshairs of Trump and his allies

This weekend, Senator Mitt Romney, the only elected Republican official to have voted twice to impeach Donald Trump, learned the hard way. The former presidential candidate was booed by his supporters while speaking at the Utah Republican Convention. He barely survived the no-confidence movement.

But these days, the elected official who appears to be the most targeted for criticism and attacks from her own camp is Liz Cheney, No. 3 in the party in the House of Representatives.

Liz Cheney, a strong conservative, voted nearly 93% in favor of the positions Donald Trump took during his tenure, according to a count by the site. FiveThirtyEight. A score higher than that of Jim Jordan, one of the former president’s toughest advocates in Congress.

But the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney vehemently refused to endorse the former president on one topic: the November 2020 election results.

It poisons our democratic system I wrote on Twitter in response to Donald Trump’s statement describing the presidential election as Big lie .

It didn’t take long for Liz Cheney, who was already criticized by Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters because she voted in January to impeach him in the context of the impeachment trial, to be the target of a new barrage of “ attacks ”.

Liz Cheney with Kevin McCarthy, Republican Minority Leader in the House. Photo: Getty Images / Samuel Corum

Wyoming Representative He has real problems Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on the sidelines of an intervention on Fox News, according to media outlets. Axios, Who adds that the Republican leader is said to have lost confidence in Liz Cheney.

In February, the elected official survived the first secret vote of confidence by a large margin. This time, however, the scenario could be different.

At the caucus, efforts are being made to place Elise Stefanic, the representative of upstate New York who has vigorously defended Donald Trump during the impeachment measures, in place of Cheney.

Even this campaign had the support of Mr. Trump himself as well as Steve Scales, the second man in the party in the House of Representatives, who justified his decision that the party should stand up. dedicate In the next election.

Liz Cheney, who has no real plans to join the ranks, wrote in an open letter to Washington Post That Republicans must decide whether or not they are He will choose truth and loyalty to the constitution .

Will the Republican No. 3 be deposed? The suspense will be short-lived, as party caucus members can vote on his fate early next week.

However, the page will not be folded immediately.

Any message for 2022?

Even if she lost her position in high-ranking Republican circles, Liz Cheney would still represent Wyoming in the American West, a position that might also elude her in the November 2022 midterm elections.

In this state of Great Plains, winning the election for the Republicans is not a challenge. But first you have to get the nomination. Some of the pro-Donald Trump candidates have already announced that they will oppose Liz Cheney. Relatives of the former president, including his son, also visited the state capital Cheyenne to criticize the elected official.

This scenario could be repeated in different regions of the country, particularly in states and provinces represented by elected officials who voted to impeach a president who remains popular with the Republican base.

Are these internal disputes inconsistent with the work of the opposition party in Congress? This is what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks.

My interest is 100% dedicated to shutting down management [Biden] In response to a question about the political future of Liz Cheney.

Mitch McConnell, who has achieved electoral success under Barack Obama, knows that midterm elections are generally in favor of the opposition party. Faced with an administration proposing an interventionist government like the United States has not seen in decades, Republicans can rally their base on issues related to the economy, deficits, and the size of the state.

But with the election date approaching, will elected officials be able to focus on that message, while dealing with debates about loyalty to a former president who appears, in his press releases, to be primarily concerned with the results of previous elections?

It will be necessary to wait until 2022 to judge the repercussions of the decisions the Republican Party made between Washington and Mar Lagos, because the formation will then want to make gains, but also to defend its achievements in several states, including its home country of Wisconsin.