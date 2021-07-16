Ultra-processed foods greatly enhance their appearance

primary Ultra-processed foods contain ingredients you can’t find in the pantry. For example, additives are added to increase shelf life or to enhance flavour.

These foods are also high in sugar, fat, and salt.

according to A new study published in BMJUltra-processed foods increase the risk of Crohn’s disease.

Only one serving a day is harmful

To reach these conclusions, the researchers recruited 116087 volunteers between the ages of 35 and 70 between 2003 and 2016. During 10 years of follow-up, 467 participants developed inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) (90 Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis 377). “After adjusting to potential confounders, higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with higher risk of IBD.”Scientists report.

Just one serving of ultra-processed foods per day can increase your risk of IBD by 67%. A number that goes up to 82% if we eat it 5 times a day.

What are the most dangerous foods?

Various subgroups of ultra-processed foods including soft drinks, refined sugary foods, salty snacks and processed meats were associated with higher risk ratios for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. In contrast, consumption of white meat, red meat, dairy products, starch, fruits, vegetables, and legumes was not associated with a higher incidence of IBD.

“Further studies are needed to identify risk factors among processed foods that may be responsible for the associations observed in our study,” The research authors concluded.