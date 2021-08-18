Cuba criminalizes “social subversion” in its first cybersecurity law

These new measures have sparked strong reactions on social networks, calling for this The right to dissent After more than a month of the unprecedented July 11 demonstrations that called for more freedom, which left one dead and dozens injured, and led to hundreds of arrests.

This new legal framework, the first of its kind approved by the Cuban government in the field of telecommunications, establishes 17 accidents [crimes] cyber security For both natural and legal persons, whose levels Danger go from road to me very high .

Aims to Publishing false news or offensive or defamatory messages that have an impact on the prestige of the state , punish social sabotage May be disturbing public order And Promote indiscipline .

We have the right to differ and express it , posted on Twitter @SailydeAmarillo, a Cuban businessman, is among the many reactions on this social network.

Human Rights Watch director for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, said on the same social network as The Cuban diet has been further restricted The Internet by enacting such rules.

He adds that Cuba treats Like cyber security issues, spreading news that undermines the prestige of the state .

Mobile internet, which arrived in Cuba in 2018, changed the balance of power between communist power and the opposition, and led to unimaginable demonstrations in July with shouts from Freedom And Down with the dictatorship .