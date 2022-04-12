Upcoming Canadians Events: April 11-16

Montreal – Despite our best efforts, it’s not always possible to keep up with all the exciting activities of our favorite Canadians.

But never fear, we’re here to keep our loyal fans up to date with everything happening at the Bell Center, as well as a quick and easy way to enter various competitions related to the Hab Moon.

There are four matches on the schedule this week, so let’s delve into the weekly Habs action!

Monday 11 April: WPG @ MTL

The Canadians will start the week with fanfare when they take on Nick Eilers and the Winnipeg Jets at Retro Night at Bell Centerbrought to you by Lenovo.

Tickets: WPG @ MTL

Over $26,000 in prizes will be awarded during this nostalgic evening. Arrive at 5:00 PM ET to catch an outdoor performance of the ’80s band at Place des Canadiens, which will be streamed live on Twitch. Then, upcycle one of your old electronics at our drop-off point for a chance to win a brand new Lenovo PC.

Thanks to college evenings, provided by Desjardins, students can purchase tickets in Section 400 for just $45. Each ticket purchased includes a free drink. It’s the perfect evening for a group of friends.

The Jean Couto’s family section Allows all young Canadian fans to have their first experience at the Peel Center in a safe and friendly environment. Tickets cost only $25 for teens age 16 or younger, and include a variety of competitions and activities.

Canadians will also pay tribute to the women’s hockey team Concordia Stingers, who won their first national championship in more than 23 years.

Wednesday 13th April: MTL @ CBJ

The team leaves Bell Center for a quick trip to Columbus. You can catch all the action on Sportsnet and RDS.

Friday 15th April: NYI @MTL

With only a few home games remaining for the 2021-22 season, be sure to watch a game live from the Bale Center.

Tickets: NYI @ MTL

Who knows, you might see Cole Caufield He did what Cole Caufield does best.

Tweet from @CanadiensMTL: March rookie continues its April momentum! March’s starter of the month hasn’t slowed down in April! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lAG1lcqRXP

Molson has partnered with Montreal Canadiens and other Canadian teams to introduce the Molson Fan Hall of Fame! This temple will honor the loudest and proudest fans who best represent their team. Three recruits will be presented during the game, during which the beloved T-shirt will be thrown to the fans.

Saturday 16 April: WSH @ MTL

Finally, there is nothing better than Saturday night’s game at the Bell Center last Saturday at home when the Canadians host the Washington Capitals.

Tickets: WSH @ MTL

We’ll celebrate LGTBQ+ Night, presented by Scotiabank. The team will warm up with Pride T-shirts and ribbons, which will be auctioned off to benefit GRIS-MONTREAL Based on you can play.

You can have fun long before the confrontation thanks to Great Saturdayswhich includes an interactive question-and-answer session with Marc Dumont, a dynamic DJ Lykx concert and a chance to win $500,000 thanks to the “Tirs d’élites” contest offered by ESSOR Insurance.

big win

Last but not least, we have some contests coming to an end soon, so don’t miss your chance to win some great prizes!

Competition stars every day, presented by Bill, gives you the opportunity to nominate someone you know who has helped make your world a better place. To win: A couple of tickets to the Canadiens game on April 19, an exclusive shopping tour at the Tricolore Sports Store at Bell Center and a $1,000 donation from Bell to the organization of your choice. Contest ends Sunday, April 17th.

We also encourage you to participate in Best seating experience, provided by the Ford Company. The grand prize winner will receive two game tickets on April 21, a pre-match dinner for two at a Bell Center restaurant, a personalized T-shirt, and a Habsmobile round-trip! Contest ends Monday, April 18th.