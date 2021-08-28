D-BOX Updates Operations Constraints Restricted to Executives According to General Instructions 12-203

MONTREAL, Aug 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – D-BOX Technologies inc. (” D-BOX “or the” Association “) (TSX: DBO) provides an update on the recent announcement of a trade moratorium limited to executives (” I’m older ”) issued by the main authority of the company, Autorité des marchés financiers (“ AMF ») on August 12, 2021. IOLD has been granted in favor of the Company in connection with the anticipated delay in submitting its interim consolidated financial statements, summarized and unaudited, its management report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as as officers’ testimonials (collectively “” required documents ”) which should have arisen before the deadline of August 14, 2021. The Board of Directors and management of the company confirm that they are working hard to submit the required documents as soon as they are available, but in any case not later than September 16, 2021. As it was announced Previously, under IOLD, the CEO, CFO, and all directors of the Company were not allowed to trade in the Company’s securities until such time as the Company had submitted the required documents and rescinded the AMF I. The IOLD did not affect the shareholders’ ability to trade their securities.

The Company publishes this status report every two weeks under Policy Statement 12-203 Related to prohibiting transactions restricted to executives (NS ‘” IG 12-203 Until the required documents are submitted and the IOLD is raised, the Company intends to continue to meet the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under GI 12-203 by issuing situation reports in the form of additional press releases every two weeks.

Subject to the provisions of the Alternative Disclosure Guidelines under GI 12-203, the Company asserts that as of the date of this press release: (a) there have been no material changes to the information in the Notice of Violation published on July 28, 2021 ( Breach notification ‘) can be expected to be material to the investor; (b) there has been no breach by the Company of its representations regarding compliance with the Alternative Information Guidelines under GI 12-203; (c) there has not been, and is not expected to be, a specific breach following the breach referred to in the breach notice; and (d) the absence of material information about the affairs of the Company that has not been made public.

About D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive, and tactile entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through motion, vibration and texture effects. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, United States, and Beijing, China.

