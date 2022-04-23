UQTR launches 11 eco-friendly projects on its campus

Compost bins, green spaces to protect monarchs, and litter recovery furniture are among the first projects funded by the new UQTR Environmentally Responsible Trust (FEU vert).

The proposed projects were proposed by members of the university community. We received 24 proposals in a very short time and the committee had to make difficult choices little deanUniversity of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres UQTR Christian Blanchett in a press release.

Media and awareness raising

Among the other initiatives selected: the purchase of a new refrigerator for Le Bon Camarade to help it pursue its food aid mission.

A pilot composting project will be brought to the Drummondville campus.

Awareness and training initiatives on waste reduction will also be provided.

The UQTR Environmental Responsible Fund shooting vert is investing $37,000 to implement these projects.

Other initiatives planned for the fall

A second call for projects has been launched.

Professors, lecturers, staff and studentsUQTR UQTR You have until September 30th to submit their ideas.

The selection committee plans to present the following initiatives during the fall semester.