US Open: Carlos Alcaraz wins second longest match in history

Thursday, 08 September 2022. 02:35

Yannick Sener and Carlos Alcaraz played the second longest game in US Open history at five hours and 15 minutes in a legendary five-set duel that she eventually won 6-3 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0). -7) 7-5 6-3 by Alcaraz, early Thursday evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two rising stars have written a historic first chapter in a competition that will undoubtedly grow over the next few years, both in terms of great shots and turns.

“I don’t know how I did, the level of play, the level of the match was…,” said Alcaraz, who had no words after a long, respectful embrace with Sener.

On match point in the fourth set, “I believed in myself. There is always hope as long as we don’t lose. I believed in my game.”

Alcaraz looked well in control after the masked first set and with late momentum in the second set. The 19-year-old gave himself four set points in serving his opponent at 6-5, but the Italian saved his skin each time to wrap up the set in the tiebreak at 9-7, not without watching Alcaraz show themselves a fifth chance to wrap up a few steps earlier. .

An almost identical scenario presented itself in the third set when Alcaraz served the group at 6-5. Once again, the 21-year-old Italian pulled himself out of trouble by smashing his opponent before flying over the tiebreak for an easy 7-0 score that puts all the pressure on the Spaniard.

Sener wasted no time in the next set to gain the upper hand with a break in the first game. However, Alcaraz regained his right to serve on the third of 13.e The world racket smashes it himself to make it 3-3. Sener then quickly erased Alcaraz’s comeback by winning the next four points to regain his advantage. The Italian seemed to be on course for a ticket to the semi-finals but Alcaraz turned the tide with his back against the wall. The Spaniard refused to give up the match point at 5-4 to break his opponent’s serve and reduce everyone to 5-5 before switching his serve again to force the final set.

Sinner was the first to break in the fifth set to gain a 3-2 advantage, but not surprisingly at this point in the Hollywood-esque match, Alcaraz scored his ninth game break to stay 3-3 in the next game. The Caraz gave themselves a golden opportunity to conclude the match by smashing their opponent for the tenth time in the match. This time it was good for whoever could become the youngest player in history to rank number one in the world if he wins the tournament. Alcaraz concluded this legendary match with a header in front of a very excited crowd who lived 313 minutes of this epic duel.

Incredibly, both players only had one chance to finish the confrontation in a row. Sinner only had his chance of getting match point in the fourth set as Alcaraz converted his only chance in the final set. Alcaraz finished the match with 10 breaks in 25 chances, against seven breaks in Sinner’s 16 attempts.

This is the first time Alcaraz has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. Sinner was also trying to reach the first semi-finals in such a tournament, having previously reached the quarter-finals in both major tournaments. Alcaraz will face local favorite Francis Tiafoe.

Francis wins Rafa And Rublev, he is very confident, it will be really difficult. But I want to take advantage of this moment, from my first qualifying in the half.”

The longest duel in US Open history lasted five hours and 26 minutes between Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang in the 1992 semi-finals. No match ended after 2:26 am at Flushing Meadows. Sinner-Alcaraz finally put an end to the longest New York game in history at 2:50.