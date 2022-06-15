US primaries | A severe setback for the Republican who voted to impeach Trump

Tom Rice, one of the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach President Donald Trump after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, lost his seat in the primaries held Tuesday night in South Carolina, Texas, Maine and Nevada.

7 . Actore South Carolina’s District of Representatives in the House of Representatives since January 3, 2013, Mr. Rice received only 24% of the vote and was defeated by Russell Fry, an elected Republican from that state who had the support of Donald Trump.

Moreover, 45 candidates supportede The latest statistics showed that the President of the United States held a strong primaries on Tuesday evening.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, six of the seven candidates for the House of Representatives, the Senate or the state governor that Trump supports will win the election or are ahead by the end of the evening.

Also in South Carolina, 1st District Representative Nancy Mays, who angered President Trump for his criticism of him in the wake of the January 6 uprising, was re-elected with 53% of the vote. She defeated candidate Katie Arrington, who received support from Mr Trump. But, unlike her colleague Tom Rice, Nancy Mays did not vote to impeach the president.

What’s Next?

Tom Rice is the first ten Republican lawmakers in Congress to lose his seat after the vote to impeach Trump. He may not be the only one, says Raphael Jacob, a resident scholar in the Raoul Dandurand Chair for Strategic and Diplomatic Studies (UQAM).

Photo taken from Tom Rice’s Facebook account The defeated candidate, Tom Rice, acknowledged the victory of his rival on Facebook.

Jacob noted that four of these 10 elected Republicans are not running again in the November midterm elections: they would have likely been defeated in the primaries. »

He continued, “With nuances, we have evidence that Donald Trump is still a very powerful figure. He’s not all-powerful. We saw that in May when every major candidate he supported died in the Georgia primary.”

When you look at the big picture from the start of the primaries several weeks ago, it’s quite clear that if you’re an elected official or a Republican candidate and dare to challenge Trump, it comes with enormous political risks. Raphael Jacob, Researcher-in-Residence at the Raoul Dandurand Chair

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who sits on the current committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, is set to put her seat on the line in the August 2 primary, and analysts say her chances of being re-elected are slim. The other Republican who sits on the committee of seven elected officials, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, will not run again this fall.

Photo by Andrew Harnick, The Associated Press Liz Cheney is the vice chair of the committee examining the events of January 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill.

Remember that in the United States, members of the House of Representatives are elected every two years. We must also remember that Donald Trump has been impeached twice at the end of his presidency, but has survived lawsuits in the Senate where it takes two-thirds of the vote (67 senators) to impeach a president.