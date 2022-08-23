USA International: Eugenie Bouchard tries to qualify

Quebec’s Eugenie Bouchard will try to qualify for the US Open.

Bouchard, who is not currently ranked in the WTA singles, was already on the qualifying table for this Grand Slam tournament that was published on Monday. She will be opposed in the first round of Japan’s three rounds by Yuki Naito (197 .).e).

Bouchard, showing his best New York result in the Round of 16 (2014 and 2015), attempted to return to the WTA 125 Championship in Vancouver after a 17-month absence earlier in August. She lost in the first round to the Netherlands, Ariane Hartono.

After recovering from shoulder surgery, she will try to become one of the 16 women who will reach the main draw at the end of this qualifying tournament.

The only other Canadian to compete in the women’s qualifier is Carol Gao (186 .).eHe will face the Chinese Zhu Lin (74 .).e), the second favorite. Indian Sumit Nagal (464 .)e) on the road to Vasek Pospisil (132e), 26e Ranked in the men’s playoffs.

The qualifiers begin on Tuesday and the champions will be crowned on September 12th.