Vaccination against the Covid virus: 68.21% of the French population received the first vaccination

As the fourth wave of Covid-19 continues to spread around the world, especially in Europe, the vaccination campaign is accelerating for several months in France. On Friday, August 13, 2021, 68.21% of the French population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56.99% had benefited from the full vaccination schedule.

the French They are always more numerous for vaccination against the COVID-19. in a FranceThe re-emergence of the coronavirus epidemic and its variants in the fourth wave, as well as the implementation of the health corridor, encourage the population to pollinate. On the morning of Friday, August 13, 68.21% of the French population received at least one dose of the vaccine, as shown on the CovidTracker.fr website.

Also, data from Public Health France shows an encouraging result regarding the number of French fully vaccinated. As of August 13, 56.99% of France’s population Receive and receive all required doses vaccination schedule Full of. Only, as indicated in the site created by Guillaume Rozier that processes data from Public Health France, “At least 12.06% of French people need to be vaccinated before the vaccination rate reaches 80%“.

Why do you want to reach this teacher 80% of the French were vaccinated first ? It is simply the percentage of the population given by experts and epidemiologists if we want to get to it herd immunity. On the other hand, CovidTracker.fr It states with caution that “Vaccination rate of 80% does not necessarily achieve herd immunity“At the moment, the fight against the epidemic is in full swing and is not about to end.