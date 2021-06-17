Vaccination is given without an appointment before games 3 and 4 at the Bell Center

The vaccination clinic set up at the Bell Center on Wednesday night was a resounding success, which is why authorities will repeat the experiment while the Montreal Canadiens and Las Vegas Golden Knights will be in the city for Games 3 and 4, Friday and Sunday.

On Wednesday evening, 149 doses were administered to the attendance portion at the CH Temple out of 200 doses that were available. About 201 doses were administered by appointment out of the 350 who were on site.

It is the Integrated Center for University Health and Social Services (CIUSSS) of the Center Sud de l’dele-de-Montréal and the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal that organizes this clinic at Center Bell in collaboration with Groupe CH, owner of Montreal team.

On Friday and Sunday, the vaccination clinic will be open from 5 pm to 9 pm. After that, about 200 doses will be made available each evening for people aged 12 and over. On the other hand, children between 12 and 13 years old must be accompanied by a parent.

In addition, the Bell Center Immunization Clinic also offers the unscheduled vaccination on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.