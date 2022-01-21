Vaccination Permit: Who, Where, All You Need to Know

Who is affected by the vaccination card?

People who can benefit from a vaccination permit as of Monday 24 January are:

Individuals over 16 years of age who can justify a full vaccination schedule;

People who have had COVID-19 in the past six months and have a certificate of recovery.

From now on, negative antigen tests or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test It will no longer be accepted In places where a vaccination permit is required.

For children between the ages of 12 and 15, the health card remains valid.

Where will the vaccination card be required?

Many places are affected. Here is a list (not exhaustive) of places that require this certification: restaurants, bars, gymnasiums, cinemas, recreational activities, stadiums, theatre, museums, performance halls, etc.

A vaccination permit will also be required on long-distance trains (TGV, night trains, intercity trains) and interregional coaches. Persons without a vaccination permit will still be able to use this means of transportation in the event of a force majeure family or health reason, providing evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test result.

The vaccination card rule does not apply to health institutions, for which a health permit is sufficient: hospitals, clinics, EHPAD (accommodation institution for dependent elderly), medical-social institutions, etc.

