“We’ll really miss him!”: Former President Donald Trump on Friday paid tribute to American rock singer Met Love, who died at the age of 74 and who appeared on his reality show.

Dedicated in the 1970s for its vocal and stage qualities, Meat Loaf—whose stage name means “meatloaf” in reference to its imposing build—had worldwide success in 1977 with his album “Bat Out of Hell.”





In 2011, the 1970s rock star participated in Donald Trump’s then-hosted reality show, Celebrity Apprentice.

“Meatloaf was a great guy,” the former president said in a statement. “He was smart, talented, extroverted and warm.”





However, their friendship deteriorated when Met Love was asked about the billionaire Republican’s chances of becoming president in 2016 and he expressed skepticism about the idea.

Born in Texas in civil status, singer Marvin Lee Addai also made a name for himself in cinema for his roles in the musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) or the movie “Fight Club” (1999) by David Fincher.