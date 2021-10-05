Véloroute des Bleuets accuses CN of inaction

Those responsible for the bike path that surrounds Lac-Saint-Jean Lake have been making multiple representations of CN for over a year, without success. They called the media on Tuesday morning to denounce the situation.

We apologize for the lack of rigor on the part of a long-time partner , they point out in a press release.

Quebec MP Alexis Brunel Ducep agrees. His assurances to CN were also unsuccessful.

On average, 250,000 users travel on the Véloroute des Bleuets annually. Photo: Radio Canada/Philippe L’Heureux

The projects that Véloroute are pursuing are located in Saint-Gédéon and Chambord. It aims to improve cyclists’ safety by developing sections off the shoulders of the asphalt. These parts are also the subject of the largest number of complaints from users.

Safer sections have been built, but CN permission is required to connect them to the rest of the department. In Saint-Gédéon, for example, there is no permit to build a railway crossing to allow cyclists to pass.

Véloroute managers point out that parts of the circuit have already been set up to the right of CN Road elsewhere in Lac-Saint-Jean and that the co-existence is going smoothly, making in their eyes the Canadian citizen’s position even more incomprehensible.

With information from Anne-Claude Bresson