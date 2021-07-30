Venice Film Festival announces other major international screenings

after l Dune Written by Denis Villeneuve, the Venice International Film Festival on Monday revealed a star-studded program of world premieres, including SpencerPablo Larrain, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, The Medieval Drama by Ridley Scott The last duelWith Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver.

Film festival veteran will start his 78th careerNS general in 1He is September with the movie premiere Parallel mothers (Parallel mothers), Pedro Almodovar’s motherhood film starring his epic Penelope Cruz.

In all, 21 feature films will be screened in this official competition, the awards of which often inspire the list of Oscar finalists.

Among the films competing for the Golden Lion, let us quote the latest Italian films Paolo Sorrentino, God’s hand (It was God’s hand), the new Jane Campion, dog strength (dog power), with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, or adapted from French director Xavier Giannulli for Balzac’s novel lost illusionsWith Benjamin Foisan, Cecil de France and Xavier Dolan.

Jane Campion, set about a fraternity in Montana from the 1920s, is one of two Netflix films to premiere in Venice.

La Mostra will also show the premiere of American actress Maggie Gyllenhaal stolen dollWritten by Elena Ferrante with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. We are also announcing a detective drama by Paul Schrader, card counter (card counter), with Oscar Isaac.

last year BedouinWritten by Chloe Chow, it premiered on Mostra, which was awarded the Golden Lion, before being the Academy Award winner a few months later. This year, director Zhao is a member of the jury headed by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, who directed among other things parasite.

Like the Cannes Film Festival in July, the Venice Film Festival is supposed to find bright red carpets this year. The festival takes place from 1He is Until September 11th.