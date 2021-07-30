New goalkeeper coach for CH

The Montreal Canadiens had a new goalkeeper coach: Quebec Eric Raymond.

The 49-year-old Raymond worked as a goalkeeping coach with the Hartford Wolfpack in the AHL from 2016-2017 until 2019-20. He also worked as a goalkeeper development consultant with the New York Rangers during the same period.

Montrealer privately trained goalkeepers Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev with Wolf Pack during his time in the New York organization.

Raymond enjoyed a successful career as a goalkeeper coach in the Junior Hockey League in Quebec before transitioning to the pros. He held this position with the Halifax Mooseheads between 2010 and 2018, having held the same position with Montreal Junior during the 2008-09 season.

The Canadiens head coach, Dominique Ducharme, was at the helm of the Mooseheads for most of Raymond’s association with the team. Together, the two men won the President’s Cup as QMJHL Champions in 2012-2013. The two also won the Anniversary Cup in the same year. Raymond was also part of the Canadian team’s coaches, along with Ducharme, in winning the gold at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

“I have worked closely with Eric for several years. In addition to being an excellent communicator, he has a modern approach and techniques. He has managed to create real chemistry with his goalkeepers and his track record is very diverse. He has a lot of experience at all levels, especially on the international scene,” Ducharme said in a statement. Journalist: “I’m happy to add him to our group.”