Via NHL: News from Alex Galchenyuk, Wayne Simmonds, Tanner Pearson, and more.

Friday, March 19, 2021 10:57 AM

(Update : Friday, March 19, 2021)

The striker Alex Jaleshinyuk Coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Friday that he will play his first game for Toronto Maple Leaves tonight against Calgary Flames.

Another striker, Wayne SymondsMeanwhile, he will return to the match and have been out of competition since February 12th due to a broken wrist.

Kevi indicated that Galchenyuk would develop side by side John Tavares And the William Nylander In what will be his first match in the National Hockey League since February 11th.

Galchenyuk was acquired by Carolina Hurricanes, who has not appeared with him in a match, on February 15. The latter had obtained it from senators in Ottawa two days ago.

Pearson will miss a month of activities

Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson He will be out for four weeks after suffering a lower body injury.

Coach Travis Green confirmed that the 28-year-old winger will be out for a long time on Friday.

Pearson, who has played most of Canucks’ second streak alongside Beau Horvat, has scored 11 points in 33 games so far.

Schwartz will be available on Friday

The striker Jaden Schwartz It will be available, likely, for the Friday night match between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks.

“Yes, there is a good chance for Schwartz to play on Friday night,” coach Craig Bereup said after coaching the optional team Thursday in San Jose.

Schwartz’s last game was on February 12th, against Arizona. He missed 15 matches due to a lower body injury.

Before he fell into play, he had accumulated 9 points (2-7) in 14 matches.

Three Michael’s waivers

The names Michael Houser (Sabir) , Michael Chabot (Coyote) et al Michael Amadeo (Kings) were entered into concessions.

Notice that Houser signed a one-year contract with the Sabers in the morning, who were looking for depth in the goalkeeper’s position.

Coyote to take advantage of Russia

Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of Russian defender Vladislav Provolnev for Friday’s season.

General Manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement that Provolnev is “a well-built defensive man who skates well and promotes physical style.”

The 6-foot-3, 194-pounds full-back has played for Severstal Sherpovets in the K-League this season, collecting 20 points, including 10 goals, in 48 matches.