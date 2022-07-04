Video presentation – Renault 5 Diamant: the city car celebrates its fiftieth anniversary

The Renault 5 It celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year. A popular car icon at the end of the 70s, the city car sold more than 5 million copies. To celebrate half a century, the French manufacturer has teamed up with designer Pierre Gonalons to create the R5 Diamant, an electric show car that brings Jeddah Twingo.

“Pierre Gonalons is a young designer from Lyon who specializes in furniture and interior design. He advocates design that blends decorative arts, pop culture and simplicity,” explains Renaud. It is a contrast between the metallic structure, colored here with gold pigments on a pink base, and the aesthetic details intentionally taken from its environment that the designer wanted to highlight.

In fact, this Renault 5 The Diamant retains the look of the original 1972 model but the designer wanted to highlight all the artistic aesthetics such as the diamond-cut headlights and taillights or the wide wheels inherited from the version Alpsreworked and signed in the center of the sun.

The designer invited several French craftsmen to decorate the interior of the R5. Stonemakers for this stunning steering wheel made of marble and carbon, weavers for mohair rugs and horsehair trim, or even leatherette who made all brass trim.

This show car is a nod to the past but focused on the future. There are many technologies such as, for example, the fingerprint reader placed on the doors, the digital round counters and the infotainment system centered in the smartphone. Without forgetting the motor is 100% electric.

Renault I decided to enter the world of NFTs and as part of this project, the Diamond brand and Pierre Gonalons will also develop a range of NFTs inspired by the Renault 5 Diamant, which will be unveiled in September. As for the Renault 5 Diamant, it will be auctioned off in a few weeks. Profits will be donated to the “Give Me 5” association dedicated to younger generations through sports and music.