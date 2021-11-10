[VIDÉO] The Prime Minister of New Zealand was interrupted by his daughter during the live broadcast

Wellington | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was announcing the nation’s easing of restrictions to combat COVID-19 on Monday live on Facebook when an unexpected voice was heard: ‘Mom?

In a ritual familiar around the world, the chief’s three-year-old daughter Neff decided that everything, even state affairs, could wait.

“You’re supposed to be in bed baby,” the 41-year-old said, cutting off the topic on her Facebook Live.

“No,” answered the little girl without being discouraged, and entered into protracted and fruitless negotiations for Mrs. Ardern.

“It’s bedtime, honey, go back to bed.” I’ll come see you in a second. I’ll see you in a minute. The Prime Minister said with a smirk.

She sighed from behind her screen: “Well, that was a fiasco, wasn’t it.”

“I told myself it was a good time to go live on Facebook, and that it would be good and safe. Anyone else with kids running three or four times after sleeping? Luckily my mom is here so she can help.”

“Well, where have we been?” Then he tried to sue Mrs. Ardern.

But the light voice was heard again: “Why is it so long?”

“I’m sorry honey, it’s so long. Well, I’m sorry everyone. I’ll go and put Neff back in bed. Because after so long a sleep. Thank you for joining me.”

While it’s not quite as dramatic as the moment Korea analyst Robert Kelly’s kids interrupted his BBC live interview in 2017, it’s not the first time that Neff has stolen the show.

In 2018, Ardern became the world’s second female prime minister, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto, to give birth during her tenure, and then took Neve to the United Nations Assembly in New York.