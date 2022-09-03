Amazon Canada has unveiled Fièr.es, a coloring book that aims to raise employee awareness of the reality of people in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

MontrealAnd the August 2, 2022 / CNW Telbec / – Amazon Canada unveils today proud, a project set up to make company employees in Quebec aware of the reality of their peers who are part of the LGBTQ2S+ community. It takes the form of a coloring book and a collection of vivid facts, proud Testifies to the experience of five Amazon employees in Quebec and Canada who tell their story as members of the LGBTQ2S+ community. The fifty-page book, which combines their words and color image, is distributed to partners of all Amazon Centers in Quebec to encourage active and constructive dialogue around inclusion and diversity in the workplace.



Proud.es Book, Amazon Canada. Introduction by Chris Bergeron and illustrations by Maxime Prevost (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)



Image by Jahir Castillo, HR Business Partner, Amazon YUL2 Center, Lachine. Directed by Maxime Prevost, painter, Montreal, Quebec (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)



“At Amazon, our teams are made up of people from all kinds of backgrounds who have unique life experiences,” he says. Zoya ZellerHead of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Canada. “We are very excited about the launch proud To raise awareness of the diverse realities of our employees. Our goal is to continue to make our workplaces inclusive environments that celebrate diversity and value its positive impact. »

“When I talk about my job at Amazon, I take pride in telling people that it’s a safe place where I feel respected and appreciated,” yahr castello, HR Business Partner, YUL2, Montreal. There is a whole range of measures, initiatives and activities in place to ensure an inclusive work environment. proud He is a great example of that, and the impact that such projects can have on the lives of employees is enormous.”

to give life proudAmazon worked with Chris Bergeron a recognized author in Quebec we owe him the books Valid And the the brave, Who endorsed the texts of the book and wrote the introduction. visual artist Maxime Prevost For his part, he signed all illustrations of the project.

Pride is contagious, it’s its primary quality. The pride of some awakens the pride of others. Here, then, is the interest, and the very usefulness, of the few images you hold in your hands. Spend some time with these touching testimonials. Decorate the illustrations, signed by Maxime Prévost, which accompanies them in all the colors of the rainbow.

With these kind of small gestures we nullify the gray.

– Chris Bergeron (from the introduction proud)

It will be possible to browse proud At the Amazon booth in Montreal Pride on Friday, August 5th. The company will also be there on Sunday, August 7, when dozens of employees from the greater Montreal area will participate in the Pride Parade.

About Glamazon

Glamazon is one of 14 Amazon Affinity groups that help connect, support, and empower employee communities around the world. The group aims to raise awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ2S+ community and promote opportunities for dialogue, both within and outside the company, through mentorship opportunities and social gatherings throughout the year. There are currently more than 40 Glamazon branches around the world, including corporate branches and operational chapters here in Quebec.

