Visit Canada: Follow the guide and her accomplices!

Who are these accomplices? Here is a short presentation.
Annabelle Heber
new bronze
Collaborator Annabel Heber has an unusual and very interesting profile: she is a nurse and comedian! The nurse has always loved to make her patients laugh, and when she dared to use humor for the general public, she found instant success. The young woman from Shippagan, who now lives in Caraquet, made her first comic number at the Rien Festival competition in September 2019, and she won! Since then, her participation in comedy shows has increased and has carved out a place for herself at the height of her greatness (six feet)!
Vincent Poirier
Ontario
Originally from Ottawa, Vincent has been very active in the field of Franco-Ontario culture. On television, he was seen playing lead roles in several series on Radio-Canada and TFO. He is also a proud founding member of the Improtéine Collective, a comedy and improvisation group. Vincent is also a TV screenwriter. Significantly part of the youth program team Monster Motel As a creator, co-writer, and actor. One of the main roles, Total!
Fouad Saqr
Alberta
Fouad Seker, a sports reporter, has many years of experience as a journalist, but also as a Greco-Roman wrestling champion. He has always been a sports commentator. He will also be a radio commentator on Radio Canada during this summer’s Olympics.
Fredérique Cyr-Deschênes
Bas Saint Laurent and Montreal
Frédérique Cyr-Deschênes is an actress, singer, and songwriter. Originally from Saint-Jacques in New Brunswick, she now travels between Montreal and Acadia. She has been seen on many TV shows, among others in 30 competitionsAnd the parents And the big leagues, as well as in the movie outlaw gang. This versatile collaborator will surprise you!
Pascal Justin Boyer
Montreal and surrounding area
Pascal is a Quebecer by birth, a French-Ontario by adoption and a Montrealer by loan. Accustomed to the small screen, he has over 15 years working as a researcher, designer, screenwriter, host, and actor. Recently, we were able to see him on top of a youth magazine Flip, algorithm As well as the year-end magazine animation of the Francos Flipones on TFO waves and on series numbers (Mahdi and ValAnd the Monster MotelAnd the you and meAnd the The complicated life of Léa Olivier). His dog, Callie, remains his greatest pride.
Laura Loser
Manitoba
Bilingual and versatile, Laura Lussier has worked as an actress, director, director, producer, playwright, coach, workshop host, and television personality for over 15 years. An actress by training, she has appeared in more than 30 productions and started directing in 2009.
Expect to meet other equally amazing guest characters as the season progresses, too. Some more…a surprise than others!
Inclusive From Friday, June 11th at 4 pm