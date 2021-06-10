Visit Canada: Follow the guide and her accomplices!

All inclusive with Maryam Ndiaye Photo: Radio Canada

Who are these accomplices? Here is a short presentation.

Annabelle Heber

new bronze

Annabelle Hibbert Pictures: Other Photo Banks / J.R. LeBlanc

Collaborator Annabel Heber has an unusual and very interesting profile: she is a nurse and comedian! The nurse has always loved to make her patients laugh, and when she dared to use humor for the general public, she found instant success. The young woman from Shippagan, who now lives in Caraquet, made her first comic number at the Rien Festival competition in September 2019, and she won! Since then, her participation in comedy shows has increased and has carved out a place for herself at the height of her greatness (six feet)!

Vincent Poirier

Ontario

Vincent Poirier (Role: Lord of Tir Cavel) Photo: Patrick Leduc

Originally from Ottawa, Vincent has been very active in the field of Franco-Ontario culture. On television, he was seen playing lead roles in several series on Radio-Canada and TFO. He is also a proud founding member of the Improtéine Collective, a comedy and improvisation group. Vincent is also a TV screenwriter. Significantly part of the youth program team Monster Motel As a creator, co-writer, and actor. One of the main roles, Total!

Fouad Saqr

Alberta

Fouad Sakr Photo: Fouad Sakr

Fouad Seker, a sports reporter, has many years of experience as a journalist, but also as a Greco-Roman wrestling champion. He has always been a sports commentator. He will also be a radio commentator on Radio Canada during this summer’s Olympics.

Fredérique Cyr-Deschênes

Bas Saint Laurent and Montreal

Fredérique Cyr-Deschênes Photo: Andréanne Gauthier



Frédérique Cyr-Deschênes is an actress, singer, and songwriter. Originally from Saint-Jacques in New Brunswick, she now travels between Montreal and Acadia. She has been seen on many TV shows, among others in 30 competitionsAnd the parents And the big leagues, as well as in the movie outlaw gang. This versatile collaborator will surprise you!

Pascal Justin Boyer

Montreal and surrounding area

Pascal Justin Boyer and his dog Kali Photo: Pascal Justin Boyer

Pascal is a Quebecer by birth, a French-Ontario by adoption and a Montrealer by loan. Accustomed to the small screen, he has over 15 years working as a researcher, designer, screenwriter, host, and actor. Recently, we were able to see him on top of a youth magazine Flip, algorithm As well as the year-end magazine animation of the Francos Flipones on TFO waves and on series numbers (Mahdi and ValAnd the Monster MotelAnd the you and meAnd the The complicated life of Léa Olivier). His dog, Callie, remains his greatest pride.

Laura Loser

Manitoba

Photo by Laura Loser: Radio Canada

Bilingual and versatile, Laura Lussier has worked as an actress, director, director, producer, playwright, coach, workshop host, and television personality for over 15 years. An actress by training, she has appeared in more than 30 productions and started directing in 2009.

Expect to meet other equally amazing guest characters as the season progresses, too. Some more…a surprise than others!

Llama-zing Adventures Company in Haute-Abujagane. The owner, Jose Gutro, wears a purple coat. Guide Monica Cormier wears a camouflage coat. The person who wears the hat is called Annabelle Heber. The company has a llama, emo and a camel. Photo: Other Photo Banks / Guy R. Leblanc

Inclusive From Friday, June 11th at 4 pm