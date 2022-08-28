Waiting for the world premiere of Raouf at the International Film Festival

NFB Documentary in waiting gentle In fact, it will have its world premiere at Théâtre du Copper this fall.

The documentary, directed by Patricio Henriquez and Luc Coté, tells the story of journalist and blogger Raif Badawi, who is sentenced to 10 years in prison, a $300,000 fine and 1,000 lashes in Saudi Arabia, but from the point of view of his family.

After his release from prison, Raif Badawi is still stuck in Saudi Arabia, and his family is still waiting for him.

The daughter of Raif Badawi Najwa and his wife Ensaf Haider. (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada / Genevieve Proulx

The festival will also present French Comedy costume costume costume costumeadapted from the symmetrical comic book by Fabcaro.

Director François Dessigns will be present at the Copper Theater to present the film.

In this adaptation of the homonymous comics by Fabcaro, you will have the pleasure of getting to know the character of Fabrice, a comedian who, after realizing he didn’t have his loyalty card while doing his races, embarks on a ruthless race and soon becomes Public Enemy No. 1 As the media seizes the issue and the country is in turmoil, the fugitive, torn between remorse and existential questions, finds an unexpected base, somewhere in Lozeer refers to the organization of the film festival.

Sticker signed by Nicholas Barty

The poster for the 41st session of the FCIAT is by Nicolas Barty, a very modern Swiss artist. In particular, revealed the hour mauveat MMFA, in collaboration with singer Pierre Lapointe, who has composed an album inspired by the show.

The poster for the 41st International Film Festival in Abitibe-Tmiscaming was adapted from the work of Nicolas Barty. See also Britney Spears demands that her guardianship be withdrawn from her father Photo: Courtesy FCIAT

Anyone who does pastels is also a huge movie lover. Currency Face to me Facewhich shows two men in bowler hats facing each other, was adapted for the festival poster by graphic designer Stephanie Cloutier.

As for the Brunch Conference, still hosted by Martin Guerin, it will welcome twins Guy and Claude Fournier, who represent more than 100 years in the world of film and television, whether in animation, writing or perception.

Last June, the festival announced its inaugural film, Do you remember me?Directed by Eric Tissier, it is a comedy-drama starring Remy Girard, Karel Tremblay, Julie Le Breton and France Castell.

The full program for the 41st edition of the Film Festival will be revealed on October 11th.