Walk to finish ALS in Petit-Saguenay

The event’s organizer, Lise Bernier, recently fell ill.

I was diagnosed on January 5th. So this is a turning point in life, I can tell you that. But I decided not to let the word SLA get to me! Quote from:Liz Bernier, event organizer.

Lise Bernier has been living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis since last January. Photo: Radio Canada/Philippe L’Heureux

She wanted to raise $5,000, an amount that was greatly exceeded. Lise Bernier wants to advance research to beat this disease that affects nearly 3,000 people in Canada.

My goal is to make her aware of the disease, too. We hear about it, but not often. So this is the first time in Bas-Saguenay that we’ve marched for ALS, this disease, which is basically incurable.

About 100 people participated in the rally to raise funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Photo: Radio Canada/Philippe L’Heureux

Many citizens from the village and from all over the area came to walk with her. Mayor Philome Lavran was also present.

Liz is a very engaged person and has always been very energetic so we saw her move around, shop and go down the river in white water in spring. So it’s touching to see.

Lise Bernier has exceeded her goal of $5,000 for the ALS Association of Quebec. Photo: Radio Canada/Philippe L’Heureux

County and federal representatives also contributed to the horse riding, both morally and financially.

It is often the case, research is the basis of solutions and can be lengthy and have side effects on the whole family. So actually, I’m sensitive to it , male Dubuc member, François Tremblay.

For his part, Chicoutimi-Le-Fjord member said he was very moved because he knows people with the disease. A lot of times, when you have this disease, it’s three to five years…and then in very difficult circumstances…it’s awful! So when I heard it, it’s an issue close to my heart Richard Martel identifies.

Several rallies were held across the province on Saturday to raise funds for the ALS Quebec Association.