Walmart Canada will close six stores

(Mississauga) Walmart Canada is closing six stores and spending $ 500 million to upgrade more than half of its remaining locations to improve the “look” of its stores and improve its online operations.

The Canadian Press

The chain will close three stores in Ontario, two in Alberta and one in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mississauga retailer, Ont. , That jobs will be offered to workers in nearby stores, as each of the affected locations is in markets already served by the other Walmart stores.

Meanwhile, Walmart Canada says its record $ 500 million investment will lead to improvements in more than 60% of its stores, including lighting. The company will also carry out repairs, paint upgrades, signage changes, and improvement of employee break rooms.

The company also wants to improve pickup spaces for online orders at its stores where e-commerce volumes are higher.

According to Walmart Canada President and CEO, Horacio Barbetto, the company’s mission is to modernize all aspects of its business, including branches and customer service, which are “based on a comprehensive strategy.”