Washington warns Beijing on Taiwan ahead of Biden Xi summit

The United States on Saturday sent a new warning to Beijing over Taiwan, ahead of a virtual summit scheduled for Monday between US Presidents Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping.

• Read also: US Secretary of State to read Anis Barbeau-Lavallette

• Read also: Poland: The White House raises the tone

In an interview with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “expressed concern over the PRC’s continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan,” according to a statement from the State Department.

millimeter. Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet for the third time Monday evening Washington time (early Tuesday in Beijing) via video conference. Conversation between m. Blinken and Wang were due to prepare for this summit.

The head of US diplomacy urged Beijing “to engage in meaningful dialogue” to resolve its differences with Taipei “by peaceful means and in accordance with the wishes and interests of the people of Taiwan,” according to the State Department.

The Biden-Xi summit takes place as differences pile up between Washington and Beijing, each steadfast on their positions on trade or human rights.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks over Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a rebellious province that must return to its fold. China has intensified its military activity near the island in recent months, and Washington has reiterated its commitment to helping Taipei build and strengthen its defense.

The State Department said Monday’s summit “provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly deal with competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, while working together in areas where interests align.”