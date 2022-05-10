WATCH: Shapovalov panics and chases the crowd!

Denis Shapovalov walked away during his match against Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in Rome.

The Canadian threw fury in the second set. His dispatch, initially considered good, was challenged by Sonego, who was victorious. And so the representative of the maple leaf argued and wanted to show the mark the ball had left on the clay for the referee. To do this, he bypassed the network and the administrator had no choice but to award him a penalty point, as required by the rules.

At this point the Canadian’s anger reached another level, who demanded to speak to the chief referee, stating that he had no ill intentions in passing over the net and that he only wished to better mark the mark on the ground. .

During his conversation with the moderator, the crowd, in support of their local favorite, booed Shapovalov, who responded with a shout, “Shut your mouth.”

Shapovalov regained his composure in the third set, but was victorious in straight sets 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. He also apologized to the referee for his behavior at the end of the match.

The 13th seed in the competition and the 16th racket in the world needed 3 hours and 10 minutes to beat the 28th ATP player. Shabu had some difficulty when the balls were in his hand due to his seven double faults and gave up the three balls.

It also maintained an efficiency rate of 50% in its transmission. However, in return, he gave himself no less than 13 break opportunities and tapped three times.

In total, the winner got 99 points, which is three points more than Sonego. In the next round, Shapovalov will go to battle with Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, 25th place in the professional ring. The athlete defeated the maple leaf in their 2018 meeting.