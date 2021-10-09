Weekend of October 9 and 10: The Science Festival is celebrated all over Oise

WAZ News see my news

There are several stalls, including the stand: “Organ Making for Dolls” at UTC Compiègne. (© Roman Benard)

The 30th Science Festival presents a rich program this year, in more 70 Commune of the five provinces of Hauts-de-France, with 250 events: Presentations, visits, conferences, discussions, exhibitions, workshops, escape games… “Passion of discovery” is the common thread in this edition that will highlight research projects from all disciplines.

Until Sunday 6 pm

Seven science villages will open across the region, including one in Compiegne. City, by Compiegne University of Technology (UTC), this event in 1991. It makes sense that the city would host this thirtieth edition. The Science Village illustrates the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables and allows you to discover the work of researchers on topics such as energy saving, mimicry, archaeological biology, virtual reality, drones, etc.

The village is open Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 from 1:30 pm to 6 pm, to me Pierre Guillaumet Center in Compiegne.

Citizens gathering in Nugent

Next to Nogent sur Wise, a Local Citizens Convention for Environmental Transformation It is held this Saturday, as well as Sunday. The aim of this gathering is to bring new knowledge on Climate change topic, In particular. Two members of the Citizen Climate Agreement will be present In two days. This Saturday, Sylvain Burquier participates in a round table from 4.30 pm. This Sunday, Agny Kpata will speak at 4 p.m.

Stefan Leno, pioneer of the Lucafort movement, will be present on Sunday to take on the challenge: to develop a local festive meal, at lower cost with products from a radius of about fifty kilometers. The Citizens Convention welcomes the public until 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will start from 11 am to 6 pm this Sunday.

