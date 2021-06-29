Weird weight loss device that locks your jaw with a magnet has been flagged as ‘insulting’ by social media users

The BIZARRE weight loss device that locks the wearer’s jaws with a magnet is called “insulting”.

Considered the “world’s first weight loss device” for obesity, this kit prevents the wearer’s mouth from opening more than 2 mm.

The magnet prevents jaws from opening more than 2 mm Credit: University of Otago

3 It is believed that more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2030 Credit: University of Otago

The creators behind the invention say it effectively limits participants to a liquid diet.

Fortunately for those who have it in their mouths, they are still able to talk and breathe.

Unsurprisingly, the device developed by the University of Otago and British researchers has sparked controversy online.

I think it is very horrific. How offensive,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the University of Otago post.

Yes, the problem is that we fat can not be silent. “

Another asked: “Is this satire?

According to the British Journal of Dentistry, six participants in the Dublin trial lost an average of 6.36kg in two weeks.

There is a safety feature that allows the device to be removed in the event of an emergency such as a panic attack or suffocation.

‘Deterioration’

It is an effective and safe tool to help fight obesity, said Professor Paul Brunton, Vice President of the University of Otago and chief investigator in the health sciences.

He added that it will be installed by a dentist as it wraps around the user’s teeth.

“It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures,” Brunton said.

“The point is that there are no negative consequences with this device.”

It is estimated that 1.9 billion adults worldwide are overweight, and it has been suggested that about 57% of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2030.

According to Brunton, the “beauty” of the equipment is that a patient’s magnet can detach after only a few weeks.

Cath Fouhy, CEO of Dieticians NZ, felt it would be most appropriate as an aid for people who want to lose weight prior to surgery.

But, she added, she “can’t imagine” it being used in the population as a way to lose weight.