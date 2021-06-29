Playground games say more about sky modeling and climate effects

Now this Forza Horizon 5 Announced from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 13, Playground Games has entered a veritable marathon of discoveries about the game’s features between now and its November 9 launch. Two weeks ago, the first episode introducing the new authoring features of the saga focused mainly on raw and global information such as different upcoming versions of the game, game modes or its technical performance. This Monday, June 28, in addition to the traditional monthly Forza announced the upcoming 37th series of seasonal challenges and tournaments of Forza Horizon 4, held on The second episode describing the capabilities of this new synthesis, this time focused on modeling the sky and the climatic effects of the Mexican lands. You can also find a replay of this live broadcast at this is the address Or get a summary from a Mangalore expert below.

During this live broadcast, three members of the development team Forza Horizon 5 Explain to us how they proceeded Mexican sky modeling. To summarize, this is The same process is already used in Forza Horizon 3 and 4It takes pictures at a rate of one picture every 30 seconds. This is done by three cameras capable of capturing 8K resolution images, mounted on a tripod and each pointing in a different direction. However, this work made it possible to collect hundreds of hours of footage. This obviously represents a Huge amount of data Since Playground Games teams have earned no less than 75 TB. As a result, this footage was stored on discs on site and returned to the studio premises because you can imagine that such a mass of data could not be transmitted over the Internet. It’s all of these images, along with a great deal of development work by the teams, that contribute to making Mexico skies. Forza Horizon 5 A real gem!

In addition to the quality of the representation, all this work that Playground Games has done in terms of modeling the sky and weather conditions creates a true unpredictability of racing conditions. as shown Lucas Coles, the lead lighting artist, points out that we were in about 300 possible scenarios in Forza Horizon 4. In this new opus, we’ll be more towards the possibilities of the year 2000.

on the side of the seasonsAs already confirmed by Playground Games, yes this is will be back in Forza Horizon 5. However, you can imagine that a file The geography of Mexico is very different from the geography of Great Britain. In fact, while the British Isles experience a temperate climate like us in France, with four very distinct seasons, Mexican territory has a variety of climates depending on the sector in question. This is the great strength of the game that completely changes the situation from a meteorological point of view. And therefore, Instead of having specific weather conditions that affect the entire map as in Forza Horizon 4In this new episode, these will particularly affect every sector of the territory. For example, if you are inland and in the north, you will have more desert terrain and therefore dry conditions. Conversely, if you go to the side or to the tropics, you will be there in wetter areas that are prone to heavy rains. With regard to this last point, moreover, and in general as we have indicated earlier, hot countries such as Mexico do not experience distinct seasons as in Western Europe, but rather Alternating periods of dryness and humidity. Thus, it is this seasonal variation that can affect the game map more globally, causing meteorological hazards such as sand or tropical storms. if you want The snowNo need to wait for any winter. On the contrary, you have to go to high altitude areas.

Finally, the three developers present ended this speech with some answers to the questions asked in the broadcast chat:

How about unrealistic engine noise? This point will be explained in more detail later;

How about the famous highway? Although this has already been confirmed before Mike Brown, the creative director of the game, during the previous live broadcast, the information was once again confirmed that the map of Forza Horizon 5 It would have a very long highway crossing it from corner to corner;

Will there be animals “in the wild”? in the same way as in Forza Horizon 4 Where many animals can be seen, yes there will also be in this new opus. Obviously, not at all like in Britain;

How about setting pictures? With significant progress in the game and the performance of the Xbox Series X and S, it has been greatly improved, in particular, with potential new launch angles;

What about great treasures? Although we weren’t particularly worried about their absence in Forza Horizon 5The developers are still assuring that they will be back. Then, will it always be the same way and in what quantity? We’ll have to wait a bit to find out.

So here to get many related information Forza Horizon 5 Dripping today by Playground Games teams. See you next month for a new episode that lifts the veil on the new features of the most anticipated racing game at the end of 2021!

