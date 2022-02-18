sport

We’ll have to wait to see Andrew Hammond and Tyler Petlake in action

February 18, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

Canadian players held a court morning skate My pick this morning at Broussard. Take many players l’option.

After practice, Martin St. Louis confirmed that Quebec-Laurent Dauphin will replace Tyler Toffoli in the squad. We don’t even know if it was Tyler Pitlick, who got it Toffoli deal Last Monday arrived in Montreal at present. I remember his wife was giving birth to their baby earlier this week.

Here’s what the Canadian lineup should look like tonight at the Bell Center:

Caufield – Suzuki – Anderson
Hoffman – Evans – Byron
Laconan – Boiling – Army
Betlake (Reem) – Dauphin – Gallagher
Perreault – Pezzetta – Bucket

Ear – Petri
Romanov – Scheinmann
Clagg – Weidmann

Montembolt
Hammond

It’s Samuel Montemboldt, not Andrew Hammond, who will face the Blues at the Bell Center. Therefore, Hamburglar must be patient before playing his first match with his new team. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to rest in Montembelt tonight…

What then?

Mike Hoffman, who was unable to complete his usual workout yesterday, is expected to take over. Otherwise, Pezzetta or Paquette will be called to replace him in the formation.

Coffield, who had some good times alongside Ryan Boehling, will remain in the lead. I have to tell you that I don’t hate this combination Caufield (left) – Suzuki – Anderson …

Christian Dvorak is still not ready to get back into the game.

Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmondson very Far from back because they’re still skating cool with a sports therapist.

Jeff Petrie, who declined to be interviewed by the media yesterday, will be used on the first pair again.

St. Louis (Martin) will be looking for the first win behind the bench of the Canadians and St. Louis (the Blues), which is the third win in a row. We can be sure of one thing: St. Louis will win tonight. Just need to know which one…

Note that CH will try to avoid being defeated 11 in a row… His average performance record is 12 (1926).

Ben Shearoot, who might interest the Blues, is unable to take on them since his name was put on the injured list (at least one week absence).

extension

– Michael McNiven is officially traded to Rocket. So he will be able to leave for Syracuse with the team by bus. Re-Call : The missile will face a crisis tomorrow in the United States.

– For blues streaks and defensive pairs, tap here.

Five things to know about tonight’s match.

The Blues (28-14-5) are a good team.

Paul Byron will play his 500th game in the National Hockey League. Not bad for a guy who was said to be too young and had to go through waivers a few times. Note that Byron is seen as a participant in rebuilding Canadians.

Alexander Romanov will play his 100th game in the National Hockey League.

The current and recently started reconstruction is a diversion (intentionally or unintentionally) to make us forget the team’s poor performance on the ice. But it won’t last… It’s a pleasure to see our club being demolished to finally give way to boredom and disinterest. Especially during matches…

