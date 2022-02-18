We’ll have to wait to see Andrew Hammond and Tyler Petlake in action

Canadian players held a court morning skate My pick this morning at Broussard. Take many players l’option.

After practice, Martin St. Louis confirmed that Quebec-Laurent Dauphin will replace Tyler Toffoli in the squad. We don’t even know if it was Tyler Pitlick, who got it Toffoli deal Last Monday arrived in Montreal at present. I remember his wife was giving birth to their baby earlier this week.

Here’s what the Canadian lineup should look like tonight at the Bell Center:

Caufield – Suzuki – Anderson

Hoffman – Evans – Byron

Laconan – Boiling – Army

Betlake (Reem) – Dauphin – Gallagher

Perreault – Pezzetta – Bucket

Ear – Petri

Romanov – Scheinmann

Clagg – Weidmann

Montembolt

Hammond

It’s Samuel Montemboldt, not Andrew Hammond, who will face the Blues at the Bell Center. Therefore, Hamburglar must be patient before playing his first match with his new team. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to rest in Montembelt tonight…

Samuel Montembolt will face the Blues tonight. Unsurprisingly, Hammond will have to wait #ch # reply – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) February 17 2022

What then?

Mike Hoffman, who was unable to complete his usual workout yesterday, is expected to take over. Otherwise, Pezzetta or Paquette will be called to replace him in the formation.

Coffield, who had some good times alongside Ryan Boehling, will remain in the lead. I have to tell you that I don’t hate this combination Caufield (left) – Suzuki – Anderson …

Christian Dvorak is still not ready to get back into the game.

Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmondson very Far from back because they’re still skating cool with a sports therapist.

Jeff Petrie, who declined to be interviewed by the media yesterday, will be used on the first pair again.

St. Louis (Martin) will be looking for the first win behind the bench of the Canadians and St. Louis (the Blues), which is the third win in a row. We can be sure of one thing: St. Louis will win tonight. Just need to know which one…

Note that CH will try to avoid being defeated 11 in a row… His average performance record is 12 (1926).

Ben Shearoot, who might interest the Blues, is unable to take on them since his name was put on the injured list (at least one week absence).

extension

– Michael McNiven is officially traded to Rocket. So he will be able to leave for Syracuse with the team by bus. Re-Call : The missile will face a crisis tomorrow in the United States.

Goalkeeper Michael McNavin has been assigned to Tweet embed. Goalkeeper Michael McNeven has been assigned to Laval’s rocket. – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) February 17 2022

– For blues streaks and defensive pairs, tap here.

Five things to know about tonight’s match.

Blues in Canadiens Feb 17: Five things you should know https://t.co/HhMms3QMRE pic.twitter.com/SdfDVnPP55 Hockey indoors/outdoors (HabsIO) February 17 2022

The Blues (28-14-5) are a good team.

The Blues: 5th in attack, 2nd in PP! Tarasenko returns after two seasons marked by injuries

– Beautiful offensive breakout for Kiro and Thomas

At 26, Barbashev is enjoying the best season of his career

– 13 away matches already for Peron and 16 for Shin pic.twitter.com/CUPPAZHQ6F – Raphael Doucet (@raphdoucet) February 17 2022

Paul Byron will play his 500th game in the National Hockey League. Not bad for a guy who was said to be too young and had to go through waivers a few times. Note that Byron is seen as a participant in rebuilding Canadians.

Paul Byron was asked about his appetite for staying with a potential rebuild in Montreal and said he could never imagine playing anywhere else. He sees potential in the future of Canadians and declares his love for the city. Eric Engels February 17 2022

Alexander Romanov will play his 100th game in the National Hockey League.

The current and recently started reconstruction is a diversion (intentionally or unintentionally) to make us forget the team’s poor performance on the ice. But it won’t last… It’s a pleasure to see our club being demolished to finally give way to boredom and disinterest. Especially during matches…

